Former India cricketer Akash Chopra feels that Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action makes him more prone to injuries in comparison to other fast bowlers. While admitting that bowling in itself is not a natural process, Chopra said that Bumrah's career is going to revolve around injuries due to his unorthodox bowling action. It is worth noting that Bumrah has been left out of India's 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup due to injury. The Asia Cup is scheduled to be held between August 27 and September 11.

"We don't know the nature of his injury. Yes, there is problem... He doesn't play regularly," said Chopra while replying to a query on his YouTube channel.

"But another thing that one needs to consider that his bowling action is very unusual. His ligaments receive pressure in different places in the body is not very natural. Bowling in itself is not very natural. It gives a lot of load (on the body) and gives rise to injuries. His (Bumrah's) action is very unorthodox that challenges bio-mechanics a bit. In such a case, the chances of injury are more," said the former India player.

"Maybe it's not about the workload, it's about who Bumrah is. So, injuries are going to be there with him," he added.

Promoted

Bumrah has been India's pace spearhead for long but injuries have kept him out of action quite often. Chopra feels that the team management and the player needs to find a solution for that.

"Jasprit Bumrah is a national asset. He remains in number one rankings across formats. But if he is injured, then there will be issues," Chopra said.