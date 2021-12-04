India's tour of South Africa will begin with the three-match Test series on December 26 followed by a three-match ODI series as BCCI announced revised dates and itinerary on Saturday. The decision was taken in the 90th Annual General Meeting of the Indian cricket board in Kolkata. The four T20Is, which were originally a part of the tour schedule, will be played later. India's tour of South Africa, 2021-22, will proceed with the revised dates and itinerary. "The team will participate in a three-match Test series followed by a three-match ODI series starting December 26th, 2021," BCCI said in a releases after the AGM.

The Indian squad was originally scheduled to depart for South Africa on December 9 but that is likely to be delayed.

Cricket South Africa, earlier in the day, had announced that the tour will go ahead despite concerns over a new COVID-19 variant in the Rainbow nation. The entire series is set to be played under a strict bio-bubble.

"The tour is now confirmed and the arrival timings of the India team will be moved out by a week, to allow for effective logistical planning," added CSA.

As per the original schedule, the first Test was slated to take place at the Wanderers on December 17 followed by the second Test on December 26 in Centurion. Now, the Boxing Day Test is set to become the tour opener but there is no clarity on whether there has been a change of venue.

CSA also said that it will confirm the venues in the "next 48 hours".

"I would like to thank both the leadership of Cricket South Africa, as well as the leadership of the BCCI for working so tirelessly to make this tour a reality. Even under the most uncertain times, the boards kept the light of hope alive and kept us anticipating that this tour will indeed take place. For us as CSA it is always a meeting of old friends when the Proteas take on India, but we will still present the fans with a compelling proposition and a great spectacle to watch," Pholetsi Moseki, acting CEO of CSA said.