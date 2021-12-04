India's tour of South Africa will go ahead "as originally scheduled" despite concerns over a new COVID-19 variant, Cricket South Africa confirmed through a press release on Saturday. The South African board, however, said that a few adjustment to the logistical arrangements have been made with arrival timings of the Indian team "moved out by a week". India will play three Tests and as many ODIs in South Africa as scheduled but the four-match T20I series will be held at a later date.

"Cricket South Africa can confirm that the India Tour will continue as originally scheduled, with a few adjustment to the logistical arrangements, such as the arrival time of the India Team, CSA said in a media release.

"The tour is now confirmed and the arrival timings of the India team will be moved out by a week, to allow for effective logistical planning," added CSA.

The South African board also confirmed that the tour will take place under the strictest COVID-19 guidelines.

CSA also said that it will confirm the venues in the "next 48 hours".

"I would like to thank both the leadership of Cricket South Africa, as well as the leadership of the BCCI for working so tirelessly to make this tour a reality. Even under the most uncertain times, the boards kept the light of hope alive and kept us anticipating that this tour will indeed take place. For us as CSA it is always a meeting of old friends when the Proteas take on India, but we will still present the fans with a compelling proposition and a great spectacle to watch," Pholetsi Moseki, acting CEO of CSA said.

Earlier, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah told ANI that India will play three Tests and as many ODIs in South Africa as scheduled but the four-match T20I series will be held at a later date.

"BCCI has confirmed CSA that the Indian team will travel for three Tests and three ODIs. The remaining four T20Is will be played at a later date," Jay Shah told ANI on Saturday.

Before the start of the second Test against New Zealand, India skipper Virat Kohli had said that his side is seeking clarity about the upcoming tour of South Africa.

"There are players who are not part of this group right now who will be entering quarantine to join the team," Kohli told reporters a day out from the Mumbai Test.

"Those kinds of things you want to seek clarity as soon as possible."

On Tuesday, the South African government had pledged to take all precautions necessary to keep players safe and praised the "solidarity" of India's cricketers in choosing to continue with the tour.

India are currently playing a Test -- second of the series -- against New Zealand in Mumbai. The Test witnessed history being revisited as New Zealand's Ajaz Patel became only the third player to take all Test wickets.