Story ProgressBack to home
India To Tour South Africa For 3 Tests, 3 ODIs, T20Is To Be Held Later: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah
Jay Shah said that India will tour South Africa for three-Test and three ODIs. The four T20Is, which were also originally part of the tour, will now be played at a later date.
India will play 3 Tests and as many ODIs in South Africa.© Twitter
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Saturday announced that India will tour South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs. The four T20Is, which were also originally part of the tour, will now be played at a later date.
"BCCI has confirmed CSA that the Indian team will travel for three Tests and three ODIs. The remaining four T20Is will be played at a later date," Shah told ANI.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IND vs NZ 2021, check out the Schedule and Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.