India Women vs England Women, One-off Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: The Indian women's cricket team will aim to extend its lead over England on Day 3 of the one-off Test in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Deepti Sharma's stunning all-round show, a fifty and a fifer, provided India Women a perfect launching pad to record their maiden home victory in the traditional format over England after the second day. After a patient 113-ball 67 in India's first-innings total of 428, Deepti destroyed England line-up with a sensational 5.3-4-7-5 spell helping the hosts take a massive 292-run lead. India did not enforce the follow-on and reached 186 for six in their second dig at stumps, for an overall lead of 478. (Live Scorecard)