India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: India On Top As England Go One-Down In Chase
The Indian women's cricket team will aim to extend its lead over England on Day 3 of the one-off Test in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.
India Women vs England Women, One-off Test Day 3 Live: India aim to put more pressure on England.© X (formerly Twitter)
India Women vs England Women, One-off Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: The Indian women's cricket team will aim to extend its lead over England on Day 3 of the one-off Test in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Deepti Sharma's stunning all-round show, a fifty and a fifer, provided India Women a perfect launching pad to record their maiden home victory in the traditional format over England after the second day. After a patient 113-ball 67 in India's first-innings total of 428, Deepti destroyed England line-up with a sensational 5.3-4-7-5 spell helping the hosts take a massive 292-run lead. India did not enforce the follow-on and reached 186 for six in their second dig at stumps, for an overall lead of 478. (Live Scorecard)
One-off Test, England Women in India, Only Test, 2023, Dec 14, 2023
Day 3 | Morning Session
IND-W
428&186/6d
ENG-W
136&37/2 (9.3)
Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
India Women won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.89
Batsman
Heather Knight
5 (7)
Natalie Sciver-Brunt
0* (0)
Bowler
Renuka Singh
16/1 (5)
Pooja Vastrakar
2/1 (0.3)
IND-W vs ENG-W, One-Off Test Day 3 Live
We are all set. INDIA HAVE DECLARED AS WELL. England Women need 479 runs to win. Sophia Dunkley and Tammy Beaumont to open. Renuka Singh to bowl first...
Hello and welcome to the action of Day 3. This match is moving at a really fast pace and by this way we might be very close to the result by the end of day’s play. England are well far behind, trailing by 478 runs and still four wickets away from chasing the total. India look in a comfortable position and would love to add another 50 or so runs before firing up with the ball again. Stay tuned.
...Day 3, Session 1...
India will want to keep batting. There is a lot of time left in the game and India will want to post something mammoth. England on the other hand, will hope they can take the remaining wickets quickly and then show some fight with the bat. Day 3 could well be the last day of this Test. Do join us 0930 IST (0400 GMT). Till then, goodbye and take care!
A day dominated by the hosts! The start was not the best for them as they were bundled out quickly in the first session but their bowlers were brilliant. The likes of Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh and Sneh Rana helped India bowl England out for a very low score. Deepti Sharma was the star with a five-fer. India then did not enforce the follow-on and came out to bat. England did pick 6 wickets but India have stretched their lead to close to 500.
