India all-rounder Nitesh Kumar Reddy will take no part in the remaining games of the T20I series against England after he was ruled out hours ahead of the second match in Chennai, owing to an injury. Reddy played in the series-opener in Kolkata earlier this week, but he did not get the chance to bowl or bat in the match. For the unversed, Reddy was also part of India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, playing all five Tests as the visitors lost the series 1-2.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra opened up on Reddy's workload, saying that his body might not have been ready for the rigors of international cricket.

"Nitish Kumar Reddy is injured. He has been ruled out of the entire series. You must be thinking, 'What would've happened?' I am wondering how this would have happened. When you start playing international cricket, the workload is different," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra also highlighted that Reddy played all five Tests against Australia. Hence, he possibly got injured due to the same.

"Workload and pressure go hand in hand. He played 5 Tests in Australia. He performed there. He was on the ground consistently. He batted and even bowled a little. It takes a toll. Believe it or not, he is a young kid. The body sometimes doesn't last that long," he added.

"Suddenly, you realise there is an injury. I think something has happened. Maybe the body wasn't ready for this type of workload and pressure, and he broke down. Shivam Dube has been called into the squad in place of Nitish Kumar Reddy," Chopra explained.

India lead England 2-0 in the series and could wrap up the rubber in Rajkot when they take the field for the 3rd T20I on Tuesday.