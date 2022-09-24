India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI Live Updates: Kate Cross Removes Harmanpreet Kaur, India 3 Down In Jhulan Goswami's Farewell Match
India Women vs England Women, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: The Indian team has already gained an unassailble lead of 2-0 in the series.
India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: England pacer Kate Cross struck thrice in quick succession to dismiss Shafali Verma for a five-ball duck, Yastika Bhatia for a two-ball duck and Harmanpreet Kaur for 4. Earlier, England women skipper Amy Jones won the toss and opted to bowl first against India at Lord's, London. India women taken on England women in Jhulan Goswami's last international match on Saturday. The match at Lord's, London gives the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side to complete a clean sweep over England and give a memorable fairwell to Goswami, who for long has been India's bowling spearhead. On the other hand, England will look to stop the Indian juggernaut and bag a consolation win to end things on a happy note. The Indian team won the first game by 7 wickets and bagged the second game by 88 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IND-W vs ENG-W, 3rd ODI Live
No run.
FOUR! This one lands down the leg side, Smriti Mandhana just gives it a fine tickle as the ball races away the fine leg fence for a boundary!
Fuller and on off, Harleen Deol flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
Harleen Deol is the new batter at the crease.
OUT! PLUMB! On a length and on middle. This one nips in a touch. Kaur looks to flick it but misses as the ball hits her pads. A loud appeal and the finger goes up. Kaur goes upstairs. Ball Tracking shows three reds and the skipper departs for just four runs. Pressure piling up on India Women now!
On a length and on middle, Kaur blocks it back towards the bowler.
An inswinger down the middle, Smriti Mandhana defends it to mid off. A maiden over from Freya Davies!
Good length and on middle, Smriti Mandhana eases it to the cover fielder.
On a length and on middle with some extra bounce, Smriti Mandhana fumbles a bit but eases it to point.
An outswinger outside off, Smriti Mandhana looks to drive it but misses.
Fuller and on off, Smriti Mandhana eases it to short covers.
Touch fuller and on off, this is defended back towards the bowler.
On a length and outside off, Harmanpreet Kaur defends it soldily.
Length again, outside off. This one nips back in. Harmanpreet Kaur looks to defend it but misses.
Dropped! Fuller and on off, Harmanpreet Kaur lofts it but the ball hits the upper part of her bat. It carries towards Kate Cross who just gets her finger tips to it. Harmanpreet Kaur gets a lucky escape!
Slightly shorter and on off, Smriti Mandhana looks to pull it but doesn't connect well. They collect one.
That's a jaffa. On a length and just outside off, this one swings away from the batter. Smriti Mandhana looks to defend it but misses. That was close. Oh, its a no ball.
Fuller again, on off, Smriti Mandhana drives it. The fielder makes an excellent stop diving to her left. Dot!
Touch fuller and on off, Smriti Mandhana hangs back and defends it to point.
Fuller again, Harmanpreet Kaur drives it past covers. The fielder chases it well. They collect two runs.