India will square off against England in the first T20I of the three-match series on Saturday and this would be the first time that both teams will face each other since the Commonwealth Games. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India had defeated England in the semi-final to enter the finals of the Commonwealth Games. Jemimah Rodrigues will not be available as she is undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy and it would be interesting to see what combination the side goes in with for the contest vs England.

When will India vs England, 1st T20I be played?

The India vs England, 1st T20I will be played on Saturday, September 10.

Where will India vs England, 1st T20I be played?

The India vs England, 1st T20I will be played at Chester-le-Street.

What time will the India vs England, 1st T20I start?

The India vs England, 1st T20I will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs England, 1st T20I be broadcast?

The India vs England, 1st T20I will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

What time will the India vs England, 1st T20I be available for streaming?

The India vs England, 1st T20I will be available for streaming on SonyLiv app.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)