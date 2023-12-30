Story ProgressBack to home
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates
INDW vs AUSW, 2nd ODI, Live Updates: India women's cricket team will take on Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series in Mumbai on Saturday.
INDW vs AUSW, 2nd ODI, Live Updates: India take on Australia
INDW vs AUSW, 2nd ODI, Live Updates:India women's cricket team will take on Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series in Mumbai on Saturday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side faced a six-wicket defeat in the first match and trail 0-1 in the series. Phoebe Litchfield (78) and Ellyse Perry (75) anchored the chase with a resolute 148-run stand for the second wicket as Australia replied with 285 for 4 in 46.3 overs to overhaul India's 282 for 8. India will now aim to clinch victory, in order to keep the series alive. (Live Scorecard)
On the other hand, after the historic victory against the Aussies in the Test format, the Women in Blue were riding high on confidence. Opting to bat first, the Indian batters were struggling early, but Yastika Bhatia took her time and kept the scoreboard ticking. Jemimah Rodrigues led the way with the bat in the middle phase alongside Pooja Vastrakar, whose cameo took India to a healthy total of 282. They started well with the ball thanks to a screamer by Sneh Rana, but they were just unable to put pressure on the Aussie batters thereon, eventually ending up on the losing side. Indian fans will be hoping for the return of Smriti Mandhana to provide some stability to the top order. Will India Women bounce back and force a series decider? Stay tuned with us to find the answer. Toss and team updates to follow.
Australia Women registered an easy win against the Women in Blue in the first match of this three-match ODI series. The bowling unit and the fielders were impeccable at their jobs, especially Ashleigh Gardner and Georgia Wareham. The bowlers were expensive towards the end, which led them to chase more than they would have liked. In their batting innings, it was the worst possible start as they lost their skipper, Alyssa Healy, in the first over. But Ellyse Perry steadied the ship with a 148-run stand with young Phoebe Litchfield. After they were dismissed, Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath got together to seal the deal for the visitors. The Aussies will look to continue the momentum and seal the series with a game to go.
Hello and a warm welcome to our coverage of the 2nd ODI between India Women and Australia Women at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Australia Women hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series coming into this game, and this promises to be another exciting encounter between these two competitive teams.
... MATCH DAY ...
It is now time for the 2nd ODI between India Women and Australia Women at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Aussies lead the three-match series 1-0 after a thundering win in the first game and will look to seal the series. In the absence of Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia opened the innings for India and made a good contribution. The top four though struggled a bit and it required a fine knock of 82 runs by Jemimah Rodrigues to get the hosts back on track. Pooja Vastrakar then showcased why she is so highly rated with both bat and ball in hand as she made a quickfire 62 and helped India cross the 280-run mark. Chasing a challenging total, Australia Women lost skipper Alyssa Healy very early on but then came the stand between Phoebe Litchfield and experienced Ellyse Perry as they put the visitors in pole position with twin 70-plus scores. There was still a lot to do and the likes of Tahlia McGrath and Beth Mooney assured a win for the visitors as McGrath made a quick fifty as well. On the bowling front, neither side could really take advantage of the small openings and the spin heavy attacks have some work to do ahead of this game. The onus is now on the hosts to tidy up in all areas if they are you get back on level terms. Will India Women be able to do so? Or will Australia Women run away with the series win? We shall find out.