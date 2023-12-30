INDW vs AUSW, 2nd ODI, Live Updates:India women's cricket team will take on Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series in Mumbai on Saturday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side faced a six-wicket defeat in the first match and trail 0-1 in the series. Phoebe Litchfield (78) and Ellyse Perry (75) anchored the chase with a resolute 148-run stand for the second wicket as Australia replied with 285 for 4 in 46.3 overs to overhaul India's 282 for 8. India will now aim to clinch victory, in order to keep the series alive. (Live Scorecard)