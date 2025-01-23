Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy Day 1, Live Updates: The highly-anticipated Ranji Trophy fixture is here as Mumbai are all set to take on Jammu and Kashmir. India Test skipper Rohit Sharma will be featuring for Mumbai under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane and marking his return to Ranji Trophy after a hiatus of ten years. In all likelihood, Mumbai will pair him with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top, replicating the India combination, when they will face a formidable Jammu and Kashmir, currently placed second in Elite Group A. The outing with Mumbai is expected to benefit India's out-of-sorts Test and ODI skipper Rohit, who has endured a horror run with the bat over the last three months. (Live Scorecard)