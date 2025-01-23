Saurashtra vs Delhi, Ranji Trophy Day 1, Live Updates: Saurashtra will be squaring off against Delhi in their next Ranji Trophy fixture at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium from Thursday. Delhi chose to bat first after winning the toss. This is going to be a special match as India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will be featuring for Delhi and will be up against his Indian teammate Ravindra Jadeja. Star India batter Virat Kohli was also named in Delhi's provisional squad but will not be playing this match. The contest is a must-win for both the teams in Group D. Both Delhi and Saurashtra, placed fourth and fifth respectively, have just one win each in the last Elite Group and they have a lot of ground to cover against table-toppers Tamil Nadu and Chandigarh. (LIVE SCORECARD)