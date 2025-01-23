Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy LIVE Streaming: Team India stars return to domestic cricket action in the Ranji Trophy 2024/25, and no one's return is arguably more anticipated than India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma. Rohit, along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, will play for Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy game against Jammu and Kashmir in an Elite Group A fixture. However, both players will be playing under Mumbai's Ranji Trophy captain Ajinkya Rahane. Jammu and Kashmir currently sit one position and one point above Mumbai in the table, and the reigning champions wil be aiming to change that.

Here are the LIVE Streaming details for Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy match take place?

The Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy match will take place on Thursday, January 23 (IST).

Where will the Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy match be held?

The Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy match will be held at the BKC Ground, Mumbai.

What time will the Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy match start?

The Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy match?

The Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy match will be televised live on the Sports18 network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy match?

The Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)