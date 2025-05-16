Rohit Sharma received a massive honour from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) as a stand with his name was unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. The Rohit Sharma Stand was officially unveiled in an event at the iconic venue in the process of Rohit's parents and wife Ritika Sajdeh. Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, ,Vinoo Mankad, and Dilip Vengsarkar are other cricket stars to have a stand named after them at the venue. During the event, Rohit delivered an emotional speech and expressed his wish to play an ODI encounter for India at the Wankhede Stadium in the near future.

“Firstly I would like to thank everyone who has come here to make this event so special. What is going to happen today, I never dreamt of it. As a kid growing up, wanting to play for Mumbai, for India, no one thinks about things like these. For me, it's like any other sportsman who wants to give their best. Serve the nation, the country as much as possible. While doing that you try and achieve a lot of things, A lot of milestones are created but something like this is really special. Wankhede is such an iconic stadium, there are so many memories here," said Rohit while addressing.

“For me to have my name amongst the greats of the game and the world's top political leaders, I cannot express what the feelings are. For that I am really really grateful, honoured and very thankful to all MCA members and not to forget the Apex Council Member. For me to be honored, while I am playing makes it special. I have retired from two formats but I am still playing one format. It'll be a surreal feeling when I come here and play on the 21st against the Delhi Capitals, representing Mumbai Indians. It'll be a very special feeling.

"It will even be more special when India plays whichever team here, that'll make it even more special. To get this honour in front of my mom, dad, my brother and his wife and my wife. I am so so grateful for all the people in my life, for all that they have sacrificed. Of course my team Mumbai Indians are here, who are waiting for my speech to get over so they can start training," Rohit added.