India batter Sanju Samson is unlikely to feature in the second T20 International against Sri Lanka in Pune on Thursday due to a knee injury. Samson hurt his knee while fielding in the series opener which India won by two runs. He was dismissed cheaply in the India innings.

"Samson has stayed back in Mumbai to get some scans," said a BCCI source. The injury to Samson might provide an opportunity to Rahul Tripathi to make his debut. Consistent IPL performer Tripathi has travelled with the squad for a while but is yet to get a game. India lead the three-match series 1-0 following their narrow two-run win in the opener in Mumbai on Tuesday.

In the first T20I, Shivam Mavi made a dream debut with a relentless display of fast-bowling as his four-wicket haul made the difference in India's narrow two-run win over a spirited Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Mumbai on Tuesday. India batters found the Sri Lankan spinners hard to put away before Deepak Hooda (41*) and Axar Patel (31*) took the hosts to 162 for five. The Sri Lankans surely had the firepower to chase down 163 but Mavi's strikes at front and back end of the innings tilted the game in favour of the home team.

The game went down to the wire with spinner Axar Patel managing to defend 13 runs in the final over. Mavi ended with envious figures of four for 22 in four overs.

The fighting knocks from skipper Dasun Shanaka (45 off 27) and Chamika Karunaratne (23 not out off 16) went in vain as Sri Lanka ended 160 all out in 20 overs.

Sponsored by Vuukle

This is the lowest total India defend at this stadium.

Featured Video Of The Day

BCCI Shortlists 20 For 2023 World Cup, Injury-Prone Players Told To Skip IPL: Sources