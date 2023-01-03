When the Indian cricket team gets down to action against Sri Lanka in the first T20I of a three-match series, it will be a new look team. Hardik Pandya will be the captain with several seniors like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul not part of the squad. Many experts are seeing this as the start of a transition phase for the Indian T20I side, keeping in mind the 2024 T20 World Cup. Though there has been no official announcement regarding the same, the Hardik-led side's performance will be closely watched, with an eye on the future.

The first assignment towards that road starts on Tuesday. Here's what we think is the likely XI of the Indian team in the first T20I against Sri Lanka:

Ishan Kishan -The left-hand opener grabbed the world's attention when he joined an elite list of batters to score a double ton in ODIs as he scored 210 against Bangladesh last month. He will be expected to carry forward his form.

Ruturaj Gaikwad -While star opener Shubman Gill is also part of the squad, Gaikwad has been a proven performer in domestic T20s. The Sri Lanka series is a chance for him to consolidate his position.

Suryakumar Yadav - He is the fulcrum of the Indian batting in T20Is. With his range of shots, he can demolish any bowling attack. He is also the vice-captain for the series.

Sanju Samson -The talented batter has never got a consistent run in the Indian team. This time he might have to fight for a spot in the middle-order with Rahul Tripathi, another power-packed T20 performer.

Hardik Pandya -The all-rounder has matured a lot in the last couple of years. He has proven his leadership potential in the IPL too.

Deepak Hooda -Another impactful player, Hooda can leave an impact with the bat. His spin bowling is handy too.

Axar Patel - If the team needs to induct an allrounder, Axar is a good option. He brings in variety with his left-arm spin while being capable of providing late cameos with the bat.

Yuzvendra Chahal - The veteran leg-spinner has time and again proven his worth as a specialist spinner.

Arshdeep Singh - The left-arm pacer emerged as a top option in the T20 World Cup. He bowled with great composure under pressure in the T20 World Cup. He has the potential to be the bowling spearhead of the T20I team.

Harshal Patel -He has been the most consistent bowler in the IPL over the last few years. His T20 experience will be crucial against Sri Lanka.

Umran Malik - The speedster is an exciting prospect. If he can add more control to his bowling along with his pace, Umran will be lethal.

