India have all to do in the third T20I of the five-match series against South Africa as they are trailing 0-2 and they need to win the game in Vishakhapatnam if they want to maintain their hopes of winning the series. In the first two T20Is, the bowlers have delivered an underwhelming performance, failing to defend totals of 211 and 148. Only Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned with four wickets and he was the only shining spot in the second game. So, it would be interesting to see whether the management looks to give Umran Malik a chance in the third T20I.

Here's what we think should be the ideal predicted XI of India for the third T20I:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The right-handed batter has scored 24 runs in two T20Is and the pressure is building on him if he wants to push a case for his inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad. He would hope for a big performance.

Ishan Kishan: The left-hander has been impressive in the two T20Is, scoring 110 runs. He has given the hosts a good start at the top and he would look to make his form count.

Shreyas Iyer: The batter has gotten himself in, but has not been able to capitalise on the starts. He would hope to score big to help India stay in the game.

Rishabh Pant: The skipper disappointed in the second T20I, scoring just five off seven balls. He has all the shots in the book, but he would be required to take more responsibility and guide the side to a good total.

Hardik Pandya: After scoring 31 off 12 balls, the all-rounder disappointed in the second T20I, scoring just nine runs. With the ball, he conceded 31 runs in three overs and the management would be expecting the IPL-winning captain to fire with both bat and ball.

Dinesh Karthik: He might have come after Axar Patel, but it was his 30-run knock that helped India post a total of more than the 140-run mark. He would hope for the performances to keep coming.

Axar Patel: The left-handed batter has had an underwhelming two matches so far as he has not been able to leave an impression with bat and ball. It would be interesting to see whether the management persists with him.

Harshal Patel: The death-over specialist was economical in the second T20I as he gave away just 17 runs and he also dismissed Heinrich Klassen. However, the management would hope that the bowlers strike more consistently.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: It was his experience that kept India in the second T20I as he returned with three wickets inside the powerplay. However, no other bowler supported him from the other end, and Bhuvneshwar would expect this to change in the third T20I.

Promoted

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner has not been able to control the run-flow and has leaked runs with the South African middle-order taking him for plenty. Chahal would hope for more wickets in the middle period.

Umran Malik: The fast-bowler from Jammu took 22 wickets in IPL 2022 for SunRisers Hyderabad. As Avesh Khan has not been able to take wickets consistently, the management can look to give Umran a go in the must-win T20I.