India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli Smashes 31st Hundred In His 200th ODI

India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday smashed a brilliant hundred against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to become the second-highest century-maker in One-day International cricket. He came to the crease when Shikhar Dhawan perished for only nine in the fourth over. Kohli looked a bit rusty initially and was even dropped on 29 by Mitchell Santer at covers. He made full use of the opportunity and completed his hundred off 111 balls, who eventually scored 121 off 125 balls including nine fours and two sixes. With his 31st ODI ton, he went past Ricky Ponting and is now just behind Sachin Tendulkar, who has 49 ODI hundreds.

Earlier, the Indian skipper completed double century of ODI appearances and became the 13th Indian cricketer and 72nd overall to play 200 ODI matches.

No.31 for Virat Kohli.What unbelievable consistency. Only 200 matches thus far, sky is the limit for what he will achieve in next 9-10 yrs — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 22, 2017

After 200 games, Kohli has 8888 runs at sn average of 55.55 .

What a brilliant 121 this one was. 280 is a fighting total.#INDvNZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 22, 2017

Kohli chose to bat because he thought New Zealand would find the conditions debilitating. He has now batted for 3 hours in those conditions. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 22, 2017

That innings of Virat Kohli was about exemplary fitness. Mental and physical!????????????#ViratKohli — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 22, 2017

Kohli also is on the top of the list in terms of runs scored after 200 ODI appearances. The Indian skipper has 8888 runs with an average of 55.55. South African batsman AB de Villiers is second on the list, who had made 8621 runs (24 hundreds) with an average of 54.56. Third on the list is former West Indies opener Desmond Haynes. He had 7445 runs after 200 ODI matches with an average of 42.54 including eight tons.

Kohli is now only behind Tendulkar in terms of number of centuries in ODIs. But the 28-year-old is way ahead of his idol in the number of runs and average after 200 ODIs.

Tendulkar averaged 41.97 after playing 200 ODI matches, while Kohli averages 55.55 . Kohli made his first ODI hundred in his eighth game while it took 76 matches for Tendulkar to score his first international ODI hundred.