India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli Wins Toss, Elects To Bat

New Zealand, ranked fifth in the world, have drafted in leg-spinner Ish Sodhi as a replacement for Todd Astle, who has been ruled out of today's match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium after picking up a groin injury in the warm-up game. The hosts, second in the ODI rankings, are expected to complement the two spinners with fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Virat Kohli's side, which swept the three-match Test series against the Black Caps last year, can regain the top ODI spot from South Africa if they win the series 3-0. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Updates Between India vs New Zealand straight from the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

13:01 IST: India skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat.

13:00 IST: Toss time!!

12:55 IST: Just five more minutes to the all-important toss.

12:53 IST: Here's a look at the pitch for the 1st ODI at the Wankhede. Dew is expected later in the day. So what will the captain who wins the toss do?

Take a look at the pitch for the 1st ODI against #NZ at the Wankhede. Win the toss and ? #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/2vvndaAgdz — BCCI (@BCCI) October 22, 2017

12:51 IST: It's a momentous day for India skipper Virat Kohli, who will be playing his 200th ODI. What a sterling career it has already been and a lot will be expected from India's run-machine.

12:48 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the first ODI between India and New Zealand. The two teams will play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is with the hosts starting as the overwhelming favourites.

The second ODI takes place in Pune on Wednesday, with the third in Kanpur on October 29. The two sides will then play three T20 matches.