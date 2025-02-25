The deadline day for retention in The Hundred 2025 has come and gone, with teams finalising the core of their squads before the highly anticipated Draft on March 12. Each of the eight teams in the competition had the opportunity to retain up to 10 players from their 2024 squads. The big news of the day was that Australian superstar Steve Smith, and interim captain in the absence of Pat Cummins, will play in the competition for the first time in 2025 after having signed for the Welsh Fire. “I've watched the Hundred from afar and I can't wait to be involved. It looks a lot of fun and obviously the cricket is world-class, with talent at every team,” said Smith in a statement.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and former Australia women's captain Meg Lanning have both signed for Oval Invincibles.

This year, teams were allowed to keep a mixture of players, including one centrally contracted England player and up to three overseas players. The addition of Direct Signings - overseas players who did not feature in The Hundred last season - was a new rule for 2025, providing teams with a chance to add fresh international talent. These Direct Signings count towards the 10-player retention limit, adding more flexibility to squad-building strategies.

Full retentions list:

Birmingham Phoenix Women: Ellyse Perry (Overseas), Amy Jones, Megan Schutt (Overseas), Emily Arlott, Charis Pavely, Hannah Baker, Sterre Kalis, Ailsa Lister.

Birmingham Phoenix Men: Ben Duckett, Trent Boult (Overseas), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Adam Milne (Overseas), Benny Howell, Tim Southee (Overseas), Dan Mousley, Will Smeed, Chris Wood, Aneurin Donald.

London Spirit Women: Grace Harris (Overseas), Sarah Glenn, Dani Gibson, Deepti Sharma (Overseas), Charlie Dean, Eva Gray, Georgia Redmayne (Overseas), Cordelia Griffith, Tara Norris, Sophie Munro.

Advertisement

London Spirit Men: Liam Dawson, Dan Worrall, Kane Williamson (Overseas), Richard Gleeson, Olly Stone, Ollie Pope, Keaton Jennings.

Manchester Originals Women: Sophie Ecclestone, Amelia Kerr (Overseas), Beth Mooney (Overseas), Lauren Filer, Eve Jones, Mahika Gaur, Fi Morris, Kathryn Bryce, Danielle Gregory.

Manchester Originals Men: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Heinrich Klaasen (Overseas), Matty Hurst, Josh Tongue, Scott Currie, Tom Hartley, Sonny Baker, Tom Aspinwall.

Northern Superchargers Women: Annabel Sutherland (Overseas), Phoebe Litchfield (Overseas), Kate Cross, Georgia Wareham (Overseas), Linsey Smith, Bess Heath, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Grace Ballinger, Davina Perrin.

Advertisement

Northern Superchargers Men: Harry Brook, David Miller (Overseas), Adil Rashid, Mitchell Santner (Overseas), Brydon Carse, Ben Dwarshuis (Overseas), Matthew Potts, Pat Brown, Graham Clark, Tom Lawes.

Oval Invincibles Women: Marizanne Kapp (Overseas), Lauren Winfield-Hill, Alice Capsey, Meg Lanning (Overseas), Amanda-Jade Wellington (Overseas), Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Sophia Smale, Jo Gardner, Rachel Slater.

Oval Invincibles Men: Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Rashid Khan (Overseas), Jordan Cox, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson, Donovan Ferreira (Overseas), Nathan Sowter, Tawanda Muyeye.

Southern Brave Women: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Laura Wolvaardt (Overseas), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

Southern Brave Men: Jofra Archer, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Faf du Plessis (Overseas), Leus Du Plooy, Laurie Evans, Craig Overton, Finn Allen (Overseas), Danny Briggs, James Coles.

Trent Rockets Women: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ash Gardner (Overseas), Alana King (Overseas), Heather Graham (Overseas), Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Grace Scrivens, Alexa Stonehouse, Nat Wraith, Cassidy McCarthy.

Trent Rockets Men: Joe Root, Marcus Stoinis (Overseas), Tom Banton, Sam Cook, John Turner, Sam Hain, Tom Alsop, Calvin Harrison.

Welsh Fire Women: Hayley Matthews (Overseas), Jess Jonassen (Overseas), Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce, Shabnim Ismail (Overseas), Freya Davies, Georgia Elwiss, Georgia Davis, Emily Windsor, Beth Langston.

Welsh Fire Men: Jonny Bairstow, Steve Smith (Overseas), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Luke Wells, Stevie Eskinazi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)