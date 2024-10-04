Story ProgressBack to home
India vs New Zealand LIVE, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: "Want To Take Aggressive Option" - Harmanpreet Kaur's Bold Remark At Toss, India Invited To Bowl
India vs New Zealand Live Updates, Women's World Cup 2024: New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 game on Friday. The contest is taking place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. What might trouble the Women in Blue is the fact that they have a poor head-to-head record of 4-9 vs New Zealand in the T20I format. On the other hand, what might boost the confidence of the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is their 5-1 win record in the past six games. On the other hand, New Zealand have lost their last 10 T20I matches. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match -
- 19:10 (IST)IND vs NZ LIVE Score: Here are the playing XIs -India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur SinghNew Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson
- 19:10 (IST)IND vs NZ LIVE Score: India "the best team""We just want to go out there and play good cricket. All the players back themselves. It's the best team and the best team we have in this format. We have a balanced side. We have a long batting line-up as well. It's all about going out there and enjoying ourselves," said India captain Harmanpreet Kaur.
- 19:09 (IST)IND vs NZ LIVE Score: Sophie reveals reason behind batting first -"We're going to bat first. I've been really happy about the way the team's gone about it's business. Results haven't gone our way but we're always learnig. Looking to put our best foot forward in this one. It's going to be slower, there's still runs in it. Still opportunity to be attacking," said New Zealand captain Sophie Devine.
- 18:39 (IST)IND vs NZ LIVE: A crucial game for both sidesBoth teams boast a strong top-order, with the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma from India matched by Kiwi counterparts in Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr. India boast plenty of depth in their batting line-up and both teams have some good bowling options, with spin likely to play a major part in deciding who comes out on top.
- 18:35 (IST)India vs New Zealand LIVE: Harmanpreet to bat at No.3Indian women's team head coach Amol Muzumdar revealed ahead of team's ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener against New Zealand that skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be batting at number three, therefore solving the team's dilemma about the position. An important contest in Dubai as the number-three ranked side in the world, India takes on the number four ranked New Zealand in what will prove critical to both teams hopes of reaching the knockout stages.
- 18:06 (IST)India vs New Zealand LIVE: Squads -India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan. Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor. Non-Travelling reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya MishraNew Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.
- 18:02 (IST)Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: India in good form!Harmanpreet Kaur-led India have won 5 of their past six T20I games. On the other hand, New Zealand have lost their last 10 T20I matches. India looked to be in good touch during the warm-up matches as they registered impressive victories over the West Indies and South Africa, while New Zealand split their games against the Proteas (win) and England (loss).
- 17:50 (IST)IND vs NZ Live: A concern for India!The Indian women's cricket team must be aware of the fact that it shares a 4-9 head-to-head record against New Zealand in the T20I format. This is a cause of concern for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side. However, in T20 World Cup, both the sides have played 4 matches winning 2 each.
