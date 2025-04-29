The cricket world stands captivated by his audacious stroke-play but for 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, stuff like first-ball sixes is a "normal thing" as he remains unfazed by the grandeur of the stage. Suryavanshi lit up the IPL by becoming the youngest ever centurion in T20 cricket with his 38-ball 101 that was dotted with 11 sixes and seven fours. A staggering 94 of his runs came in boundaries in what was only his third game in the high-stakes tournament.

This was after a whirlwind 34-run knock on IPL debut that came off 20 balls and featured the first-ball six that fixed the spotlight firmly on his cherubic face.

"It was a normal thing for me. I have played Under-19 for India and also at the domestic level, where I have hit first ball sixes. I was not under pressure to play out the first 10 balls. In my mind I was clear that if the ball comes in my radar, I will hit it," Suryavanshi told the IPLT20 website after the win over Gujarat Titans on Monday night here.

"It was not like that I was thinking it's my first game. Yes, there was an international bowler (in front of me) and the stage was big but I was just playing my game," he recalled.

The youngster from Bihar's Samastipur was born a good three years after the IPL got underway so his marauding knock makes him the first player who is younger than the league itself to score a hundred in it.

Suryavanshi expressed gratitude towards his parents -- father Sanjeev and mother Aarti -- for sacrificing their comforts for his growth.

"I am what I am because of my parents. My mother, for the sake of my practice schedule, wakes up at 3 in the morning after going to sleep at 11, sleeping barely three hours.

"She then prepares meals for me. My father left his work to support me. My elder brother is taking care of his work and the household is running with great difficulty. But papa is backing me," he said.

"...god ensures that those who work hard never fail. The results that we are seeing and the success that I am achieving is because of my parents." The youngster vowed to keep his focus despite the spotlight and work towards finding a place in the national team.

"I want to contribute for India and I have to work hard for that. I cannot stop working hard till I achieve that level. I will try to do well for the country," he said.

He was also thankful towards the Rajasthan Royals team management for instilling confidence in him at step of the way after he was brought on board following a trial.

"I was preparing for this moment for a long time and I am happy that it worked out the way I wanted. In the trials, I batted well and there was (batting coach) Vikram (Rathour) sir and (team manager) Romi (Bhinder) sir who said we will try to pick you in the team.

"They introduced me to (head coach) Rahul (Dravid) sir. To be trained by Rahul sir is a dream come true and I get a lot of support from the other support staff and senior players, they give me confidence that I can do it," he said.

"They always tell me that I can win it for the team. There is no pressure of what will happen next because they motivate me," he added.

