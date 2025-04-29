All the cricket fans around the world were left astonished after 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi hammered the fastest century by an Indian in the IPL to propel Rajasthan Royals to victory against Gujarat Titans on Monday. The teenager scored a century in just 35 balls and became the youngest and the fastest Indian to score a century in the IPL. As the entire crowd at the Sawai Mansingh stadium celebrated Suryavanshi's ton, RR head coach Rahul Dravid also got up from his wheelchair and gave an applause.

Dravid is currently recovering from an injury and is using a wheelchair for his regular movement. However, Suryanvashi's historic achievement made him forget his pain as he got up and celebrated like a child.

Talking about his celebration, RR team manager Romi Bhinder revealed how Dravid and Suryavnashi met each other after the historic match.

"Obviously, it's a great pleasure for a great coach because he picked up Vaibhav in the auction and showed great belief, giving a sermon in all these practice sessions. And when you see the result, Rahul Dravid is also a human being - he is very happy and also feels that at least we've got some serious talent, and we are trying to give this serious talent to the country. Rahul bhai hugged him and wished him luck, and we need many more like him," Bhinder told Sports Today.

Bhinder also revealed that after their previous match against CSK, Suryavanshi also met the legendary MS Dhoni and the wicketkeeper-batter also praised the "baby" of RR.

"Yes, he met Dhoni the last game we played in Guwahati. So he met Mahi. He will again meet him in our reverse fixture against CSK. But I can see similar traits in both men. Both are calm and cool, but still play aggressive cricketing shots. So there are a few similarities," said Bhinder.

"MS Dhoni also praised him a lot, he said 'ok, you got the baby in your team. The baby is showing the great shots like a matured player," he added.

The teenager also had a chat with Virat Kohli who gave him important lessons of humility.

"Vaibhav likes Virat Kohli a lot. They met and shared a couple of tips. Virat also told him that how to be grounded and how to stay humble and work hard," said Bhinder.