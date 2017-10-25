India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Strikes Early In Pune, Martin Guptill Departs

An under pressure India face their stiffest test in recent times when they try to bounce back in the three-match ODI series against a refreshed New Zealand in the must-win second game today. It is not often that India find themselves in a 'save the series situation', having won the last six bilateral engagements. Not many had also expected New Zealand to topple India in the series-opener at the Wankhede but the visitors, playing their first match since the Champions Trophy, did it in emphatic style. It took a record breaking 200-run stand from Ross Taylor and Tom Latham to get the better of their formidable opponents, putting New Zealand on the cusp of a rare series win in India. (LIVE SCORECARD)

13:53 IST: Great ball from Bhuvi. Williamson feeling for that one, just outside the off stump. Gets beaten.

13:50 IST: Good over from Bumrah. Hardly missed the mark. After an expensive first over, Bumrah comes back and bowls a maiden.

13:45 IST: Williamson gets off the mark straight away. So eight coming of that Bhuvi over and a wicket. New Zealand 21 for 1.

13:43 IST: So that brings the New Zealand captain Kane Williamson at the crease.

13: 42 IST: Wicket: Bhuvi gets the breakthrough. Guptill playing away from the body, gets the outside edge and that ball just about carried to Dhoni. New Zealand 20 for 1 in 2.4 overs.

13:40 IST: Six! Munro comes down the track and hits Bhuvi straight over the top of the bowlers head. Exactly what he has been sent out to do.

13:39 IST: Bumrah ends the over with a jaffa. Pitched on a length and came back in. Guptill was beaten all ends up. Guptill played outside the line of the ball.

13:38 IST: Four! Back to back boundaries for Guptill. Same length and the result the same. Bumrah needs to bowl a bit fuller, This already looks like a great surface to bat on.

13:37 IST: Four! Back of a length from Bumrah and Guptill stands up tall and hits it off the back foot for a boundary.

13:36 IST: So two coming of the first over from Bhuvi. Jasprit Bumrah to share the new ball with Bhuvi.

13:34 IST: Short from Bhuvi and Munro pulls it down to fine0leg. Not the most convincing pull shot but enough to get him off the mark. So both the openers have opened their account.

13:32 IST: Munro's first ball and Bhuvi almost gets him. Pitched on line and came back in to the left-hander. Munro just managed to get an inside edge.

13:31 IST: A little push on the off side and Guptill sets off for a single. New Zealand are off and away. So is Guptill.

13:30 IST: Martin Guptill to face first ball. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will start the proceedings for India.

13:29 IST: The Indians are in a huddle at the moment. Both the New Zealand openers, Martin Guptill and Colin Munro are out there in the middle. We are all in readiness for the first ball.

13:27 IST: Having said all that, India still are a very good side. They are still the favourites to win the series. As Kohli righly mentioned at the toss that his team has won 9 out of 11 matches in the recent times.

13:24 IST: Choosing Axar over Kuldeep clearly indicates that India wanted to strengthen their batting line-up. The defeat at Wankhede could well be a wake up call for the Indians.

13:19 IST: New Zealand on the other hand would look to carry on with the momentum and seal the series here in Pune. They certainly looked like a side who can pretty well achieve that on Sunday in the first ODI.

13:17 IST: India need to pick up early wickets and restrict New Zealand to a modest total. Chasing more than run a ball in a must-win match can always be tricky.

13:14 IST: Kohli wanted to field first if he would have won the toss. So he would be happy with Kiwis batting first.

13:12 IST: The pitch here in Pune looks to be a good batting surface. There is a bit of grass which may go on to assist the seamers early on. Sunil Gavaskar reckons there will be more bounce and carry in the second innings because of the dew. Overall, not such a bad toss to lose for Virat Kohli.

13:11 IST: India probably didn't bowl as badly as New Zealand made them look like. Ross Taylor and Tom Latham were brilliant that day and credit needs to be given when it is due.

13:05 IST: India have made one change. Axar Patel comes in for Kuldeep Yadav.

13:02 IST: New Zealand have gone in with an unchanged side.

13:01 IST: It is toss time here in Pune. New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat.

New Zealand wins the toss. Elects to bat first in the 2nd ODI #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/AnvsK29LK9 - BCCI (@BCCI) October 25, 2017

13:00 IST: Welcome to the second ODI between India and New Zealand.

The hosts, no doubt, were off-colour at Wankhede but the Virat Kohli-led side is expected to come back hard at the Black Caps. Kohli led from the front on Sunday with his 31st ODI ton but did not get the support from his team. India head coach Ravi Shastri too would want the rest of the side to step up.