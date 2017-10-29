 
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Smashes 15th ODI Hundred, Equals Virender Sehwag

Updated: 29 October 2017 17:18 IST

Rohit Sharma was due for a big score after making 7 and 20 in the earlier games respectively

Rohit Sharma slammed his 15th ODI hundred in 106 balls © AFP

Rohit Sharma on Sunday smashed a brilliant century to help India score a daunting total in the third match of the ODI series against New Zealand at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. The right-handed batsman, who scored his maiden ton against Kiwis, was due for a big score after making 7 and 20 in his previous two innings and was seen in his elements against the visitors. The 30-year-old, who scored his hundred in 106 balls, looked aggressive right from the start of the innings and kept the scoreboard ticking. His compatriot Shikhar Dhawan got out early in the seventh over but Rohit along with skipper Virat Kohli rebuild the innings to put India on top. Rohit's power-packed innings was studded with 11 fours and two sixes.

The Indian opener has been in sublime form in the calendar year and has scored over 1000 runs at an average of almost 70, which also includes five hundreds. In 19 innings this year, Rohit has made 1146 runs with a solid average of 67.41

The Indian team lost the first match of the series in Mumbai but the Men in Blue came back superbly well in the second game and executed its plans perfectly in Pune, especially on the bowling front with in-form pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah doing the job early on as well as in the death overs.The three-match series is currently locked at 1-1 and Kohli and team are backing themselves to win their seventh ODI series in a row.

The Indian skipper also notched up his 32nd One-Day International (ODI) century. During his innings, Kohli also became the fastest cricketer to reach 9000 ODI runs in fewest innings, 194 innings and also the sixth Indian to achieve the landmark. He is trailed by AB de Villiers at 205 and former India captain Sourav Ganguly at 228 innings. 
 

Topics : India New Zealand Virat Kohli Rohit Gurunath Sharma Green Park, Kanpur India vs New Zealand 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Rohit brought up his 15th ODI hundred
  • He slammed hundred in 106 balls
  • He also completed 1000 runs in the calendar year
