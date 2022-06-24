Pacer Mohammed Shami has given India a bright start on Day 2 of the ongoing four-day tour game against Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel Cricket Ground. After India declared their innings at their overnight score of 246 for eight, Shami struck twice early in the morning session to dismiss opener Sam Evans and Cheteshwar Pujara. After getting Evans caught at first slip off Virat Kohli, Shami castled Pujara, who was drafted to Leicestershire's playing XI for this game, on a duck.

Shami bowled a good length delivery and it climbed a bit on Pujara, who got an inside edge back on to his stumps.

After the dismissal, both Pujara and Shami had a smile on their face, and the India pacer gave Pujara a hug while he was walking back to the dugout.

Watch: Mohammed Shami dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara in tour game against Leicestershire

Earlier on Day 1, KS Bharat was the bright spot with the bat for India after the top-order fell cheaply and there was no resistance.

Virat Kohli made a well made 33, but he was given out to a dubious on-field call.

Skipper Rohit Sharma made 25 while Shubman Gill scored 21. At stumps on Day 1, India's score read 246/8 with Bharat (70*) and Mohammed Shami (18*) at the crease.

For Leicestershire, Roman Walker, who is yet to play a first-class game, took five wickets.

Walker took the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur.