India (IND) will face England (ENG) in the Semi-Final 2 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 at the Guyana National Stadium on June 27, commencing at 08:00 PM IST. In their previous match, India secured a victory over Australia by 24 runs. The standout fantasy player for India in that game was Rohit Sharma, who accumulated 141 fantasy points. On the other hand, England triumphed over the USA by 10 wickets in their last match of the tournament, with Chris Jordan being the top fantasy performer, scoring 150 fantasy points.

Players to Watch Out For

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is a key player for India, contributing both with the bat and ball. In his recent matches, he has scored 116 runs in four innings at an impressive strike rate of 145 and picked eight wickets with the ball.

Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

Jasprit Bumrah, India's ace bowler, has taken 11 wickets in his last six matches, at an economy of 4.08. His right-arm fast bowling will be crucial in the semis.

Jos Buttler (ENG)

England's Jos Buttler is a top-order right-handed batter and wicketkeeper. He has scored 191 runs in his last six matches, at a strike rate of 159.16, making him a vital player for England.

Rishabh Pant (IND)

Rishabh Pant, a top-order left-handed batter and wicketkeeper for India has scored 167 runs in the recent six innings at a strike rate of 132.53. His performance will be key in the batting lineup.

Chris Jordan (ENG)

Chris Jordan, England's right-arm fast-medium bowler, has taken seven wickets in the recent four matches at an economy rate of 8.95. His form with the ball is crucial for England's success.

Sam Curran (ENG)

Sam Curran, the left-arm medium-fast bowler from England, has taken two wickets in his last four matches, averaging 45. He will be looking to improve his performance in the semi-final.

Conclusion

India and England are set for a thrilling encounter in this Semi-Final 2. With both teams having strong performers and match-winners, it promises to be an exciting contest. Based on recent form and player performances, the match could swing either way, making it a highly anticipated clash in the tournament.