India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2007: The Day Yuvraj Singh Took Stuart Broad Apart

It was on this day (September 19, 2007) ten years ago that Yuvraj Singh wrote one of the golden chapters of Indian cricket. The Punjab left-hander destroyed England fast bowler Stuart Broad, taking India to a score in their ICC World T20 match at Kingsmead, Durban, that was just out of the rivals' reach. India opted to bat first and got off to a great start as openers Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag took the attack to the opposition. India then lost some momentum before in came Yuvraj Singh and the rest is history. Yuvraj took the game away from England in a matter of couple of overs. The England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff made a big mistake by aiming a barrage of verbal volleys at Yuvraj and the young left-hander back then responded by hitting six sixes in an over from Broad. The fast bowler didn't know where to bowl as whatever that was delivered to Yuvraj went out of the park. The first ball was a half-volley in and around middle-stump and Yuvraj smashed it to the cow corner to begin the onslaught.

Yuvraj whipped the second ball over backward square-leg, followed by a six between cover and long off in the third ball. By this time, Broad was rattled and was struggling to find his length. Not knowing what to do next, Broad came round the wicket and bowled a juicy full toss and Yuvraj had no trouble in dispatching it over backward point.

Broad clearly had no idea what was going on as he again came back over the wicket to bowl the fifth ball and the result - the same. A six over mid-wicket. By this time, Yuvraj was well warmed up to etch his name in the books of history. Yuvraj with minimal effort dismissed the last ball of the over out of his presence and managed to hit six sixes in an over.

The onslaught left England a target of 219 to chase in 20 overs.

India went on to win the match by 18 runs as England managed to score 200 for 6.

The West Indies legend Gary Sobers was the first man to achieve the feat on August 31, 1968, in a match between Nottinghamshire and Glamorgan. The former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri and now the coach of the Indian cricket team was the second man to hit six sixes in an over on 10th January 1985 playing against Baroda.

Former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs became the first player to hit six sixes in an ODI against Netherlands in the 2007 World Cup.