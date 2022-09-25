India all-rounder Deepti Sharma's decision to run-out England's Charlotte Dean at the non-striker's end because she was backing up too far before the ball was released has generated a lot of contrasting opinions on social media, leaving the cricketing fraternity divided. This act was earlier popularly known as 'Mankad' after India cricket legend Vinoo Mankad afflicted this mode of dismissal by running out Australia's Bill Brown at non-striker's end. Though many cricketers argue that it is against the spirit of the game, it is totally legal as per the laws of the sport.

Earlier this week, the ICC also changed some playing conditions and regarding "running out of the non-striker", the apex cricket body stated "The Playing Conditions follow the Laws in moving this method of effecting a Run out from the 'Unfair Play' section to the 'Run out' section."

The likes of Wasim Jaffer, Virender Sehwag, Tabraiz Shamsi, Monty Panesar defended Deepti, saying it is totally within the laws of the game.

It's actually quite simple. Ball comes into play when bowler starts run up. From that moment on as a batter or non striker you've to keep your eyes on the ball, if you're a bit careless, opposition will get you out. And you can get out at either ends. #ENGvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 24, 2022

Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers. #Runout . pic.twitter.com/OJOibK6iBZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2022

Im on no one's side here but my opinion is that if bowlers are forced to stay behind the line while bowling due to the laws in place.... batters can learn to stay behind the line too while backing up due to the laws in place



Seems fair to me if we all just follow the laws — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) September 24, 2022

It would be questioned for a long time but it's in the law of the games. You can be run out by #mankading.

Bear in mind it's in the laws of the game. #ENGvsIND — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) September 24, 2022

There are few players who have also criticised Deepti for resorting to this mode of dismissal.

"There's surely not a person who has played the game that thinks this is acceptable? Just not cricket...," said Billings.

There's surely not a person who has played the game that thinks this is acceptable?



Just not cricket… https://t.co/VLGeddDlrz — Sam Billings (@sambillings) September 24, 2022

James Anderson, England's ageless spin legend also replied to Billings that Deepti had no intentions of bowling the ball.

"Spot on. No intention of bowling the ball," replied Anderson.

Spot on. No intention of bowling the ball — James Anderson (@jimmy9) September 24, 2022

Coming to the match, India was bundled out for 169 after being asked to bat first by England. Chasing 170, a brilliant spell from Renuka Singh (4/29) had reduced England to 65/7. Knocks from captain Amy Jones (28) and Charlotte Dean (47) took England close to a victory, but in the end, India held their nerve to seal a 3-0 series win.

