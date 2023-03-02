Ravindra Jadeja is a key all-rounder for Team India and he has reinstilled that belief through his sensational comeback. A knee injury which was followed by surgery kept Jadeja out of cricketing action for the majority part in the latter half of the year 2022 before he made a return to competitive cricket in January this year. On his return, Jadeja picked eight wickets in a Ranji Trophy game for his side Saurashtra before the player took his performance to the next level in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He was named the Player of the Match in the first two Tests against Australia.

While Jadeja's all-round show impressed one and all, the player has been facing a big issue in the series. The left-arm orthodox has been bowling too many front foot no-balls post his comeback to international cricket.

On Wednesday, Jadeja bowled no-balls yet again. While the first one didn't cost India much, the second one saw Marnus Labuschagne survive despite playing the ball on his stumps as Jadeja had overstepped.

Former India batter and captain Sunil Gavaskar criticized the player heavily for bowling too many no-balls.

"That's unacceptable... He has a couple of man-of-the-match awards but for a spinner to bowl no-balls like this... This could cost India. Paras Mhambrey (bowling coach) has to sit with him and make him bowl from behind (the line). He has got off the mark now Marnus (Labuschagne), he would have been out for a duck," Gavaskar said while doing commentary in the third India-Australia Test.

Labuschagne was eventually dismissed for the score of 31, but not before he stitched 96 runs for the second wicket with opener Usman Khawaja after Australia suffered the first blow at the score of 14.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann registered his maiden five-wicket haul (5/16) in Test cricket as Australian bundled India out for 109 after host skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bat first.

