India women's cricket team will be squaring off against Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday in Navi Mumbai. For the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side, plenty will be at stake after a 0-3 hammering against Australia in the recently-concluded ODI series, having earlier lost a three-match T20I series to England. The historic wins in the one-off Test each against England and Australia notwithstanding, Harmanpreet's side has a lot of ground to cover in white-ball cricket to improve its dismal record against Australia. Both the teams will be putting their best forward, in order to register a thumping win.

When will the India vs Australia 1st Women's T20I match be played?

The India vs Australia 1st Women's T20I match will be played on Friday, January 5.

Where will the India vs Australia 1st Women's T20I match be played?

The India vs Australia 1st Women's T20I match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the India vs Australia 1st Women's T20I match start?

The India vs Australia 1st Women's T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Australia 1st Women's T20I match live?

The India vs Australia 1st Women's T20I match will be telecast live on Sports 18 network.

Where will the live streaming of India vs Australia 1st Women's T20I match be available?

The live streaming of India vs Australia 1st Women's T20I match will be available on Jio Cinema. On mobile, the match will be shown free of cost.

