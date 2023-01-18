Ahead of their four-match Test series against Australia at home, Team India found their name at the top of the ICC Test team rankings, thanks to a technical glitch on the website. ICC Test rankings tend to change only at the end of every series, and neither Australia nor India is currently not part of any. The rankings were last updated on January 8, 2023 after Australia defeated South Africa 2-0 in a three-match series at home.

The Pat Cummins-led side was placed at the top of the table with 126 rating points, while Team India occupy the second spot with 115 rating points.

However, due to an alleged technical glitch on ICC's website, India pipped Australia in the Test rankings.

Fans took screenshots of standings and posted tweets, but the glitch lasted for just two hours as Australia reclaimed the top spot.

As per the screenshots shared by fans, India retained their rating point, but grabbed the top spot by virtue of Australia losing 15 points.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Also, South Africa, who are fourth-ranked, slipped to the fifth spot while West Indies jumped from eighth to the sixth spot.

India, however, will have the chance to go above Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scheduled to start on February 9.

The hosts announced their squad for the first two Tests, while the touring side has also named its 18-man squad.

India Test squad (First two games):Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia Test squad:Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Featured Video Of The Day

How Have Hockey's Rules Changed?