India's Test squad for the first Test against Bangladesh has seen plenty of Ins and Outs from the previous series against England. While Mohammed Shami couldn't prove his fitness to mark his return, marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah did make it to the 16-member squad despite suggestions that he could be in for a longer break. However, the team did witness plenty of changes in comparison to the squad that was picked for India's previous Test assignment against England at home, which the hosts won 4-1.

As the BCCI named the squad for the first Test against Bangladesh, the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, etc. were some of biggest names making a return. Kohli, though a mainstay in the Indian team when it comes to red-ball cricket, had missed the final three Tests against England due to the birth of his baby boy Akaay. Rahul, on the other hand, was ruled out ahead of the final Test due to an injury.

Outs: Rajat Patidar, KS Bharat, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal

Ins: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Yash Dayal, KL Rahul

India Squad For 1st Test vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal

India Squad For Last Three Tests vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (ruled out before 5th Test, replaced by Devdutt Padikkal), Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep

Shreyas Iyer is another big name in Indian cricket who couldn't find a spot in the roster for the first Bangladesh Test despite scoring a half-century in the first Duleep Trophy match. Iyer's absence from the team, however, is purely from the perspective of form and the competition he has for the middle-order spots.