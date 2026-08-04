Team India on Tuesday landed in Sri Lanka ahead of a two-match Test series, starting on August 15 in Galle. Apart from the players and support staff members, the Indian team was accompanied by four net bowlers. However, there was reportedly no sign of batter Sai Sudharsan as the team landed in Colombo on Tuesday evening under the leadership of captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir. For the unversed, Sudharsan was picked in the squad by the selectors, but his availability was subject to fitness clearance.

According to a report in RevSportz, Sudharsan, who is dealing with a minor niggle, didn't board the flight with Indian team to Colombo.

While there are still 11 days left for the start of the first Test in Galle, Sudharsan's absence raises doubts over his participation in the three-day practice match, starting August 7.

Sudharsan is still recovering from a foot injury sustained during the recent India A series in Sri Lanka.

His absence could open the door for fellow left-hander Devdutt Padikkal, who was also part of the India A squad against Sri Lanka A and scored 67 and 94 in the two multi-day matches.

India have already been hit by Jasprit Bumrah's injury, with the star pacer confirmed to miss the two Tests in the island nation.

The BCCI on Monday added Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi to the squad as Bumrah's replacement.

Nabi had claimed 104 wickets across the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, including 60 wickets in the 2025-26 campaign, playing a pivotal role in Jammu and Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph. He is also a handy customer with the bat.

India's updated squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi.

*Subject to fitness clearance.

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