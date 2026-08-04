Former England captain Ben Stokes has taken the full blame of Brendon McCullum's sacking as The Three Lions' Test coach, admitting that had he not retired from international cricket, the former New Zealand skipper would've still had its job. Stokes retired last month before the third and final Test against New Zealand, with the announcement coming in the aftermath of a nightclub incident involving teammate Gus Atkinson. During an appearance on the For The Love of Cricket podcast, Stokes admitted that McCullum's sacking came as a surprise, suggesting that the former coach might have kept his job had he not retired from international cricket.

"I was [surprised]," Stokes told former teammates Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad on the podcast.

Stokes insisted McCullum would've still had his job had he not dropped the retirement bombshell.

"If I hadn't made the decision that I made four weeks ago, Baz would still be coach. So it's my fault!" he added.

Stokes also spilled the beans on how he conveyed his decision to McCullum, who then informed him about his own future.

"When I told Baz, he was making toast and I just went 'oh, I'm done'. I'd obviously had discussions with him anyway and then told him over toast. Then, again, he was like 'yeah, I've been given the tap on the shoulder' and I was like 'oh'. But he's still very excited and very happy to be moving forward with the white-ball because he's doing a very good job there," he said.

While McCullum was sacked as Test coach last month, he will continue in the role with England's white-ball teams.

Last week, England announced the appointment of McCullum's former New Zealand teammate, Stephen Fleming, as his successor in Tests.

Joe Root has been reappointed as England's Test skipper after Stokes' exit, with Harry Brook -- who has served as vice-captain -- overlooked for a promotion.

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