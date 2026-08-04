Mohammed Shami's India future looks bleak. It is almost unbelievable that the best bowler of the 2023 World Cup is all but out of contention for the 2027 World Cup. Though Shami has been performing quite consistently in domestic cricket, an Indian team call-up seems to be getting more distant by the day. Shami last played an international match (an ODI) in March 2025. He last played a Test in 2023. Shami was recently asked to choose his favourite coach.

"It's a bit difficult to compare... I haven't played much under Gauti bhai. I've spent a good amount of time with Rahul bhai and Anil bhai. But if I have to choose one out of these four, I would choose Ravi bhai. Because of that freedom... that aggression you see in a player when they go out to fight and play a match, you can see that from the outside [with his coaching]," Shami told Times Now Navbharat.

Shami's last memorable performance for the Indian cricket team came at the 2023 ODI World Cup. He scalped 24 wickets in seven matches, the most by any bowler in a single edition of the tournament. India, however, lost the final to Australia.

"This thing is printed in my mind like a picture because there is only one regret in my mind, that we should have won the final, that's it. These [records] don't matter to me at all. But yes, sometimes I feel that when I look at the whole picture of the World Cups, or sometimes when a reel or a list comes up in front of me showing 'he played this many matches, took this many wickets,' then the matches I missed in ICC events come to my mind. That picture is always in my mind that, man, I missed three, four, or five matches every year in every event... if you look at the World Cup. So I was thinking, man, if I had played these, I would be sitting right at the very top. Sometimes it just feels like that," Shami said.

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