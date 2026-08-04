Jasprit Bumrah might be India's marquee pacer across formats, but his inability to remain fit for extended periods has become a riddle the team management is struggling to solve. Although the pacer featured for India in the three-match ODI series against England, he was ruled out of the subsequent two-match Test series against Sri Lanka due to yet another injury. This situation prompted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to name Auqib Nabi as his replacement.

While many were happy to see Nabi rewarded for his hard work in domestic cricket, the decision also highlights the harsh reality of Mohammed Shami's current situation.

Shami, who last featured for the Indian team in a T20I against England in 2025, has not played Tests for the national side since 2023. His last ODI appearances for India came last year against New Zealand.

While fitness concerns initially saw Shami sidelined, even consistent performances in domestic cricket over the last year have failed to revive his chances of a national recall.

What Next For Mohammed Shami?

When BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar was asked about Shami's potential return, he stated that the veteran pacer lacks the fitness required to play Test cricket. However, it is worth noting that across his last seven Ranji Trophy matches, Shami bowled 1,383 deliveries and took 37 wickets at an average of 16.72. During this period, he bowled 50 maidens and registered three five-wicket hauls, including his career-best First-Class figures of 8 for 90.

In that same Ranji Trophy campaign, Nabi stood out above the rest, taking 60 wickets at an average of 12.56. For the BCCI, the J&K pacer had earned his spot for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. But where does this leave Shami?

Nabi's selection makes Agarkar's message to Shami clear. If the veteran pacer harbours ambitions of returning to the Test setup, he will likely need to consistently outperform emerging domestic pacers in upcoming tournaments, such as the Duleep Trophy, and prove his complete physical fitness. Uncapped pacers are no longer just filling out the squad numbers-they are directly competing for starting spots based on the sheer volume of domestic wickets, making a senior recall far harder without dominant domestic performances.

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