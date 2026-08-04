The Indian men's cricket team is currently undergoing a transition, with several changes taking place in its coaching setup. Following the disappointing white-ball series against England, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate stepped down from his role, while the management also decided not to renew fielding coach T Dilip's contract. Dilip's final assignment was the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, after which the BCCI appointed Subhadeep Ghosh as the new fielding coach of the Indian team. With valuable World Test Championship points at stake, Ghosh's tenure will begin with India's upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Led by Shubman Gill, India will take on Sri Lanka in the Test series starting on August 15. Ahead of the series, here's a look at five things to know about new fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh.

1. Veteran of domestic cricket

Subhadeep Ghosh is a familiar name in India's domestic cricket circuit. During his playing days, he represented both Assam and Railways. Between 1994 and 2005, he featured in 17 First-Class and 17 List-A matches. Across 34 appearances, he scored 623 runs, including four half-centuries. He was also a reliable fielder, taking 16 catches during his career.

2. IPL experience

Ghosh brings considerable IPL experience to the role. He was a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders' support staff when the franchise won the IPL title in 2014 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir. He has also worked as the fielding coach of Delhi Capitals in the tournament.

3. A key figure at the NCA

Ghosh has coached his home state side, Assam, and has also been associated with India's cricket development programme at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. During his stint at the NCA, he worked closely with former India greats Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman, playing a key role in nurturing young cricketers.

4. Experience with the Indian women's team

Ghosh replaced Abhay Sharma as the fielding coach of the Indian women's team in 2021. After taking over the role, he worked closely with stars such as Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana and introduced several structured fielding drills. He later continued his association with the women's team as its fielding coach at the 2023 Asian Games.

5. Part of India's U-19 World Cup-winning campaign

Earlier this year, Ghosh served as the fielding coach of the India U-19 team that won the ICC U-19 World Cup in South Africa under the captaincy of Ayush Mhatre.

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