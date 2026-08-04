The Pakistan Cricket Board has moved the Islamabad High Court, challenging Pakistan Information Commission orders directing it to disclose confidential financial records, players' contracts and employee salary details. The PIC has issued the directives under the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017 on July 9, seeking the PCB's annual budgets for the financial years 2023-26, expenditure break-ups, players' and employees' contracts, and salary details. The commission has also sought details of the players and officials who travelled to this year's T20 World Cup, besides expenditure incurred and steps taken to upgrade Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

A PCB source said this was a "Catch-22 situation" since if they complied with the PIC directives, it could trigger similar demands from other institutions and committees for access to its financial dealings, including those related to the Pakistan Super League.

Challenging the PIC directives, the PCB has argued that it operates in a highly competitive international sporting environment and, unlike government departments funded through the public exchequer, receives no funding from the federal government or the Consolidated Fund.

The PCB submitted that disclosure of confidential remuneration structures and contractual terms would prejudice its commercial interests and contractual negotiations.

The board also sought interim relief, arguing that once confidential contractual and personal financial information entered the public domain, the resulting prejudice to its commercial interests, contractual relationships and the privacy rights of third parties would be irreversible.

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