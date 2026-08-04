The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed gratitude to assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and fielding coach T Dilip for their significant contributions to Team India, praising their dedication, professionalism, and behind-the-scenes efforts in the team's success. The BCCI extended its best wishes to both coaches for the future after their successful stints with the Indian team concluded.

"Thank you, Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate and Fielding Coach T Dilip, for your invaluable contributions to #TeamIndia. Your dedication, professionalism, and tireless efforts behind the scenes have played a big role in the team's journey and success. Wishing you both every success in the next chapter of your careers," the BCCI wrote in an X post.

Thank you, Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate and Fielding Coach T Dilip, for your invaluable contributions to #TeamIndia



Your dedication, professionalism and tireless efforts behind the scenes have played a big role in the team's journey and success.



Wishing you both every… pic.twitter.com/9Y67dTHHO5 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 4, 2026

“T Dilip's contract was on extension for the last one year. His contract was over last year, but we gave him an extension of one additional year. As far as Ryan ten Doeschate is concerned, it was over on June 10. So, once their contract periods were over, they continued till the India-England series was over on July 19. That is over now, and their contracts have been given no further extension," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had earlier told IANS.

“As a result, we are now releasing them. So, a lot of theories and speculations were going on that there was some resignation, etc - that is not the case. Once their contract periods were over, we were not extending them. We are now going to recruit new people and are in the process of it. In a day or two, we will announce the replacement - I mean the persons who will take their positions,” Saikia said.

Dilip served as India men's fielding coach from 2021 until the conclusion of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He returned for a second stint during India's Test tour of the UK in 2025 on a one-year contract but was not retained after it expired.

Meanwhile, India men's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate also stepped down following the white-ball tour of England in July and has since joined Kolkata Knight Riders as their Head of Cricket Strategy.

Ten Doeschate, the former Netherlands captain, had been part of India's coaching setup since Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach after Rahul Dravid stepped down following India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.

During his tenure with India, Doeschate was part of the coaching group that helped the team win the 2025 Asia Cup and successfully defend the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup title. However, India's Test side endured a difficult transition during the same period, suffering a Border-Gavaskar Trophy defeat in Australia and home series whitewashes against New Zealand (0-3) and South Africa (0-2).

During Dilip's tenure as India's fielding coach, the team made significant progress as a fielding unit. The fielding medal ceremony, which crowned the 'Best Fielder of the Match' after every game, gained widespread popularity after it was introduced during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, with KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma among the winners.

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