 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

India "Likely" To Play Day-Night Test In Australia: Report

Updated: 16 February 2020 15:54 IST

India played their maiden day-night Test against Bangladesh last November at the Eden Gardens.

India "Likely" To Play Day-Night Test In Australia: Report
India declined Australia's offer to play a day-night Test in Adelaide in 2018-19 © AFP

India are set to play a day-night Test during their much-anticipated tour of Australia later this year, BCCI sources said on Sunday. This comes a little over a month after captain Virat Kohli asserted that his team was ready to play a day-night Test anywhere in Australia. "India are most likely to play a day/night Test during the Australia tour," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity. India played their maiden day-night Test against Bangladesh last November at the Eden Gardens, winning the match quite comfortably with plenty of time to spare. 

On the eve of India's three-match ODI series opener at home against Australia last month, Kohli had said, "We're ready and up for the challenge - whether it's Gabba, Perth... it doesn't matter to us. It's become a very exciting feature of any Test series and we're open to playing day-night Tests." 

India declined Australia's offer to play a day-night Test in Adelaide in 2018-19, citing lack of experience. 

With day-night match seen as a possible answer to Test cricket's dwindling attendances, Australia had been hoping that India will agree to play one game at the Gabba this year. 

A Cricket Australia (CA) delegation met top BCCI officials on the sidelines of a limited-overs series in January with the day-night Test figuring on the agenda.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli BCCI Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India are set to play a day-night Test during their tour of Australia
  • India played their first Day-Night Test against Bangladesh last year
  • India had declined Australia's offer to play a day-night Test in 2018-19
Related Articles
IND vs NZ: Virat Kohlis Latest Tweet Provides Fans With "Next Meme Material"
IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli's Latest Tweet Provides Fans With "Next Meme Material"
NZ vs IND: Ishant Sharma Clears Fitness Test, Set To Join Team India In New Zealand
NZ vs IND: Ishant Sharma Clears Fitness Test, Set To Join Team India In New Zealand
Virat Kohlis Loved-Up Picture With Wife Anushka Sharma Wins Over Internet
Virat Kohli's Loved-Up Picture With Wife Anushka Sharma Wins Over Internet
Virat Kohli "Thrilled" To See New RCB Logo Ahead Of IPL 2020
Virat Kohli "Thrilled" To See New RCB Logo Ahead Of IPL 2020
Anushka Sharma Joins Virat Kohli And His Teammates On A Trip To Putaruru
Anushka Sharma Joins Virat Kohli And His Teammates On A Trip To Putaruru
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 15 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.