With less than a week remaining for the start of the 1st Test against Australia, concerns surrounding India's batting line-up in Perth continue to grow. With India captain Rohit Sharma's unlikely to feature in the series opener at the Optus Stadium, Shubman Gill, one of the contenders to replace him at the top, has reportedly suffered a fracture on his left, putting his participation for the game begining next Friday also in serious doubt. Rohit became a father on Friday, with his wife Ritika Sajdeh giving birth to their second child, a baby boy. With the Indian team already short of convincing options at the order, Gill's injury couldn't have come at a worse time.

However, ESPNcricinfo has reported that India A batter Devdutt Padikkal has been asked to stay back with the team in Perth. However, it didn't clarify whether Padikkal will be part of the main squad or the reserves. The Indian team arrived in Australia with three travelling reserves, all pacers.

"It has also been learnt that Devdutt Padikkal, who was part of the India A group in Australia, will stay back with the Test squad*. It could not be confirmed, however, if Padikkal will be part of the main squad or the reserves," the report highlighted.

Padikkal was part of the India A squad for the series against Australia, and registered scores of 36, 88, 26 and 1 across four innings. He was set to return to India after being named in Karnataka's squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Gill's absence could be massive for the national team as he is not only a stable number three batter but in case of Rohit's absence, he could be considered for opening the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The other man in contention, Lokesh Rahul, has a bruised elbow after getting hit by a Prasidh Krishna short ball on the opening day of the intra-squad match and was forced to leave the field.

Rahul's bruised area needed icing and he didn't take the field on the second day of the match simulation on Saturday although it is being seen more as a precautionary measure.

In case Gill is absent, Abhimanyu Easwaran could be in line for his Test debut as India do not have too many options left.

Nonetheless, the Indian selectors will keep a close eye on Padikkal, who could feature on the final day of intra-squad simulation match on Sunday.