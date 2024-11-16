The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction promises plenty of surprises and record-breaking moments, with an unprecedented number of Indian and overseas superstars in contention. All ten franchises are gearing up to build their squads from scratch. A total of 574 players have been shortlisted from an initial pool of 1,574 names. These players will go under the hammer from November 24-25 in Jeddah. The list includes 208 overseas players, 12 uncapped overseas talents, and 318 uncapped Indian players, according to Wisden.

Here are the five youngest players in the auction list:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Age: 13 years 234 days)

Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav is the youngest player on the list. He made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024 at just 12 years and 284 days old. Last month, he was part of India U19's match against Australia in Chennai, where he smashed a 58-ball century.

In five first-class matches, Vaibhav has scored 100 runs, with a highest score of 41. He is currently participating in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Ayush Mhatre (Age: 17 years 123 days)

An opening batter, Mhatre earned a surprise call-up to Mumbai's Irani Trophy squad last month but failed to impress with scores of 19 and 14 against the Rest of India.

However, Mhatre has showcased excellent form in the Ranji Trophy, scoring 52 in his debut innings and following it with a 176 against Maharashtra. In the ongoing match against Services, he scored 116 in Mumbai's first innings. Across five matches and nine innings, he has accumulated 408 runs at an average of 45.33, with two centuries and one fifty. His highest score is 176.

Hardik Raj (Age: 18 years 44 days)

Hardik had an impressive 2024 season, playing for Shivamogga Lions in Karnataka's Maharaja T20 Trophy at the age of 16. A spin-bowling all-rounder, he bowls left-arm spin. In this year's Maharaja Trophy, he scored 155 runs in seven innings, including one fifty, with a strike rate of 180. He also claimed seven wickets.

Hardik represented India U19 in three ODIs during a home series against Australia last month, scoring 30 runs in one innings and taking five wickets. He has also played three Ranji Trophy matches for Karnataka.

C Andre Siddarth (Age: 18 years 80 days)

Siddarth, the nephew of former Tamil Nadu batter and selector S Sharath, has been making waves. He featured in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) for the Chepauk Super Gillies and played in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament this year.

The middle-order batter has been in stellar form since earning a call-up to the Tamil Nadu Ranji squad. His scores include 38, 66*, 55*, 41, 94, and 78. He has also received his maiden call-up to the India U19 squad for the U19 Asia Cup, starting on November 30.

Kwena Maphaka (Age: 18 years 104 days)

The youngest overseas player on the list, Kwena Maphaka, is a South African U19 pace sensation who shone during this year's U19 World Cup with 21 wickets. He secured an IPL contract with Mumbai Indians (MI) last year, making two appearances and conceding 89 runs in six overs.

Since then, Maphaka has made his international debut, playing three T20Is for South Africa against the West Indies.

