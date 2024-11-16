Following Australia's victory over Pakistan in the second T20I, spinner Adam Zampa, playing his 200th international match, expressed satisfaction with the team's performance, asserting that it is not a "B team." Zampa's milestone match turned into a celebration as Australia, recovering from the disappointment of a rare ODI home series loss to Pakistan, clinched a 13-run win to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Spencer Johnson was instrumental in defending a modest target of 148, finishing with exceptional figures of 5/26.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Zampa said, "A great night at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The atmosphere is one of the best in the country. A lot of our games here feel like away games. You can make use of the new ball here. Xavier brought us back in the middle. Spencer will only get better. Very impressive. I am known for my funky hairstyles. These players have been scoring runs in the BBL (Big Bash League) and taking wickets. No way this is our B team."

Australia, opting to bat first, posted 147/9 in their 20 overs. Openers Matthew Short (32 off 17, including two fours and two sixes) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (20 off nine, with three fours and a six) provided a brisk start, but wickets fell at regular intervals. Contributions from Glenn Maxwell (21 off 20, with two sixes) and Aaron Hardie (28 off 23, with a four and a six) ensured a competitive total.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf stood out with bowling figures of 4/22.

In reply, Pakistan's chase faltered as they lost wickets consistently. Usman Khan (52 off 38, with four boundaries and a six) and Irfan Khan (37 off 28, with four boundaries and a six) fought valiantly, but their efforts fell short. Pakistan was bowled out for 134 with two balls to spare, falling 13 runs short.

Spencer Johnson's five-wicket haul stole the show, supported by Zampa with two wickets and Xavier Bartlett with one. Johnson was named 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning performance.

With this win, Australia leads the series 2-0.

