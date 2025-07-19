India and Pakistan are all set to face each other in a mega clash in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) on Sunday. India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series in more than 10 years due to political tensions and following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, relations between the two countries have deteriorated. While confusion remains over the two countries facing each other on the international stage, India Champions will play a blockbuster encounter against Pakistan Champions.

The tournament does not come under the purview of either BCCI or PCB and as a result, they did not have a say over the match. As a result, the spectators will see the likes of Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik take on stalwarts like Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan and Irfan Pathan.

However, there is some concerning news for the cricket fans.

Rain can end up playing spoilsport during the much-anticipated encounter as weather forecasts predicted rainfall during the day at Edgbaston. Even the match between West Indies Champions and South Africa Champions was affected by rain on Saturday with wet outfield complicating matters.

Pakistan Champions started their WCL 2025 campaign with a five-run win over England Champions. Their next match will be against the Indian Champions with Shahid Afridi possibly making a comeback.

The two teams met each other in the final last year with India Champions clinching the victory.

India Champions Squad: Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla, Stuart Binny, Varun Aaron, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Siddarth Kaul, Gurkeerat Singh Maan.

Pakistan Champions Squad: Mohammad Hafeez (c), Kamran Akmal (wk), Shoaib Malik, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Ali, Umar Amin, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Rumman Raees, Shahid Afridi, Imad Wasim, Fawad Alam, Sohaib Maqsood, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Abdul Razzaq, Saeed Ajmal.