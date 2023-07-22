The third ODI between India and Bangladesh ended in a thrilling tie on Saturday. After Bangladesh set India a 226-run target, India were all out for 225 in 49.3 overs. Courtesy the result, the teams shared the trophy after a 1-1 result. The match also saw India captain Harmanpreet Kaur's angry rant against the umpire after getting dismissed. On the fourth ball of the 34th over, Harmanpreet was dismissed by Nahida Akter after getting caught by Fahima Khatun.

She even hit the stumps and directed some angry words towards the umpire as she walked off. She even showed a thumbs up to the celebrating crowd. Harmanpreet got down to play a sweep shot as the ball looked like hitting the gloves before getting caught at slips. The visuals though were not clear.

Rude behaviour from Indian Cricket Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Pathetic to see hitting the stumps with the bat and gesturing with the umpires pic.twitter.com/lUJulaSh5g — Abhishek Pandey (@abhishekp100) July 22, 2023

Meanwhile, India botched up an easy run chase as a tenacious Bangladesh rallied to tie the final ODI as well as the three-match series on Saturday. Needing 10 runs from 19 deliveries with four wickets in hand, India looked on course to a comfortable win.

However, the visitors suffered a batting collapse towards the end to lose their last four wickets within the span of 16 balls while chasing 226 for victory. India were all out of 225 in 49.3 overs and with the scores levelled and the scheduled time over, the match was called a tie as the two sides shared the trophy.

India collapsed from 191 for five in the 42nd over to 217 for nine in the 48th, but the last-wicket pair of Jemimah Rodrigues (33 not out) and Meghna Singh (6) took the team close to the finish line.

But with one run needed to win off the last four balls, Marufa Akter had Meghna caught behind as half centuries by Smriti Mandhana (59) and Harleen Deol (77) went in vain.