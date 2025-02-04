India's Champions Trophy squad has been out for a while, but certain players' performances in the recently-concluded T20I series against England have triggered talks of 'changes'. While India have picked up 4 spinners for the marquee ICC event, veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has asked for Varun Chakravarthy to be added to the squad. Chakravarthy was brilliant with the ball against England, picking up 14 wickets in 5 matches as he was deservedly named the player of the series. Chakravarthy hasn't yet played an ODI for India but is likely to make his debut in the 50-over assignment against England.

If Chakravarthy manages to impress with the ball in the 50-over format too, Ashwin feels the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee could go on to make certain changes with the Champions Trophy squad to make space for the mystery spinner's inclusion.

"We are all talking about whether he should have been there (Champions Trophy squad), I am thinking there is a chance he might be there. I have a feeling he might make it. There is a chance because all teams have named only a provisional squad. So, he might get picked," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

The India squad announced is only 'provisional', with changes welcomed till February 11. While Varun could go on to make a case for his inclusion, Ashwin wonders which player would he replace if selected. If a change is made, it would be a tough call for skipper Rohit Sharma and others to make.

"But, if you look at the existing squad, if a seamer goes out and Varun comes in, it will be an added spinner (five). I don't know who they would want to drop (if they think about getting Varun in). We will wait and see," he added.

"I have a feeling that Varun might get a chance to play in the ODI series between India and England. I don't think it's an easy call to take him directly to the Champions Trophy. He has not played ODIs. I have a feeling they will give him a chance in the India vs England ODI series," Ashwin said.

"If they don't give him a chance here, then it's difficult. But, nevertheless, I congratulate Varun for his first Player of the Tournament award. He is the Chakravarthy of T20I cricket at the moment. I wish he grows more and more," he concluded.