Ignored In IPL 2018, Ishant Sharma Claims Five Wickets In County Match

After being snubbed in the 2018 Indian Premier League players' auction, India fast bowler Ishant Sharma picked up a five-wicket haul for his side Sussex in the ongoing County Championship against Warwickshire. Making his debut for Sussex, Ishant ended up with match figures of 29.2-7-69-5. While Sussex's star players Chris Jordan and Jofra Archer are busy in the IPL, Ishant hogged the limelight by claiming 3 for 53 and 2 for 16, respectively, in the two Warwickshire innings. The Delhi-born dismissed Wilfred Rhodes, Adam Hose and Tim Ambrose in first innings. In the second innings, Ishant sent Jonathan Trott and Ian Bell back to back to the pavilion to complete a five-wicket haul.