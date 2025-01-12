One of the finest middle-order batters in the history of the game, Yuvraj Singh's commitment to Indian cricket remains unparalleled. Despite battling cancer, Yuvraj played a crucial role in India's triumph at the 2011 World Cup. He was also named the Player of the Series for his exemplary performances over the course of the tournament. It was only after the conclusion of the tournament that Yuvraj was diagnosed with cancer. His career with the Indian team never saw the same heights afterwards.

Entire India sings praises of Yuvraj even today for what he did for the country in the 2007 ICC World T20 and 2011 World Cup. His father Yograj Singh, in a podcast, said that he would've been proud even if Yuvraj had died during the World Cup as India lifted the title.

"For our country, if Yuvraj Singh had died from cancer and had won India the World Cup, I would have been a proud father. I still am very proud of him. I have told him this over the phone as well. I wanted him to play even when he was spitting blood. I told him, 'Don't worry, you won't die. Win this World Cup for India,'" Yograj said on Unfiltered by Samdish podcast.

While Yuvraj is one of the finest finishers Indian cricket has seen, his father still feels the southpaw couldn't fulfill the potential he had.

"Yuvraj Singh, if he had worked even 10 percent like his father, he would have become a great cricketer," Yograj said.

In the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj scored 362 runs at an average of 90.50 and a strike-rate of 86.19, playing a crucial role in the team's title-winning show. He had a few appearances for India the following years after recovering from lung cancer before hanging up his boots in 2019.