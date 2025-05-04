Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni took the blame on himself as his franchise agonisingly lost by just two runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2025 clash in Bengaluru. CSK fell short of what would've been their highest successful run chase in IPL. Dhoni contributed 12 runs off eight balls and crucially got out in the final over as CSK crumbled to a dramatic defeat. 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre's scintillating knock of 94 went in vain, as a result.

"When I went into bat, with the kind of deliveries and the runs needed, I felt I should've converted a couple more shots to ease the pressure. I take the blame," said Dhoni, speaking after the game.

After RCB had posted a big total of 213 at home, CSK looked in the hunt throughout thanks to wonderful knocks by Ayush Mhatre and Ravindra Jadeja. Mhatre slammed 94 off just 48 balls, showing composure beyond his years. Jadeja himself contributed 77 off 45 and stayed unbeaten till the end, but was unable to guide CSK home.

With CSK needing 22 runs off eight balls, Dhoni slammed a six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the penultimate over.

However, against Yash Dayal in the final over, Dhoni failed to execute and ended up being dismissed LBW with CSK needing 13 runs off three balls.

CSK were handed a lifeline as Dayal bowled a waist-high no-ball and Shivam Dube smashed a six off his first ball. However, even with the equation demanding six runs off three balls, Dayal held his nerve and clinched a two-run victory for RCB.

Earlier, RCB had been propelled to a total of 213 by a rampaging knock from West Indian all-rounder Romario Shepherd. The power-hitter smashed 53 off just 14 balls, taking Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana to the cleaners.

Virat Kohli (62) and Jacob Bethell (55) also contributed significantly to RCB's total.