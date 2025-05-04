Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli smashed a half-century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as RCB pulled out a narrow two-run victory. Kohli showed his aggressive side right from the powerplay, and made his intentions clear by hammering CSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed for back-to-back sixes in the third over of the innings. It also allowed Kohli to fulfil his prophecy from before, as he had warned Khaleel earlier in the season during an altercation from the first time these two sides met.

On March 28, during the first meeting between CSK and RCB in IPL 2025, pacer Khaleel Ahmed had started celebrating Virat Kohli's wicket even though the latter hadn't been given out.

Following that, Kohli had seemingly jokingly warned the pacer that he would dish out the treatment on the field when they meet next.

Watch: Virat Kohli takes Khaleel Ahmed to the cleaners

He said it, he did it. #ViratKohli launches a couple into the stands off #KhaleelAhmed's bowling! The KING remembers & strikes back!



— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 3, 2025

"Ab tu aa (You come once again)," Kohli had told Khaleel, hinting that he would not spare the pacer the next time they met.

Kohli's performance on Saturday ensured that his prophecy came true. The 36-year-old clobbered Khaleel for two consecutive sixes to finish off the third over of RCB's innings.

KING REMEMBERS!



Come for Virat MSD, stay for Virat Khaleel too!



— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 3, 2025

It was a day to forget for Khaleel. In his two overs in the powerplay, he was slammed for 32 runs by Kohli and Jacob Bethell. However, his misery was compiled at the end when RCB finisher Romario Shepherd smashed 33 runs off him, to complete the most expensive over in IPL 2025.

Khaleel was smashed for four sixes and two boundaries in the over by Shepherd, who ended up slamming the joint-second-fastest half-century in IPL history, thanks to his 14-ball 53.

Shepherd's knock took RCB past the 200-run mark, and ensured they reach a total of 213/5 in 20 overs. The total proved to be enough as CSK narrowly fell short.

Khaleel has enjoyed a good season despite his team's poor form, taking 14 wickets in 11 matches.

Kohli has hit form at the right team, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru moving up to the top of the IPL 2025 points table with their victory over CSK. Having won eight out of their 11 games so far, RCB are now up to 16 points and their spot in the playoffs look certain.

RCB have won six away games in IPL 2025, and have now won two on the trot at home at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Under Rajat Patidar's captaincy, RCB appear to be one of the title-contenders.